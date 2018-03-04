Razorbacks fail to overcome Tigers, other Porter

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Freshman forward Michael Porter Jr.'s long-anticipated return for the Missouri basketball team did not happen Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It didn't matter for the Tigers.

With Porter Jr. sitting on the bench in sweats as he has for every game since injuring his back in the season opener against Iowa State on Nov. 10, Missouri still had more than enough firepower to beat the Razorbacks 77-67 at Mizzou Arena before an announced crowd of 15,061.

Porter Jr. -- the No. 1 high school player in the nation last season and a projected lottery pick in the NBA Draft -- returned to practice last week. In recent days, speculation grew that he might play Saturday, but Missouri announced several hours before tipoff that he again would sit out.

"It didn't change anything," University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Mike Anderson said. "There's another Porter."

Jontay Porter, a 6-11 freshman who graduated a year early from high school so he could play with his brother at Missouri, had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in 29 minutes off the bench Saturday.

"I expected to play with Michael the whole year," Jontay Porter said. "It's been amazing what this team has done despite losing the best player in the country.

"It's crazy how we've stuck together despite everyone saying we're not going to do anything without Michael. Hopefully, he gets right and can join us and we can make a run."

The Tigers (20-11, 10-8 SEC) also got big games Saturday from senior forward Jordan Barnett (19 points, 11 rebounds), freshman center Jeremiah Tilmon (17 points, 8 rebounds) and senior guard Kassius Robertson (14 points).

"They came out and did what they had to do, whether they had Michael Porter or not," said freshman forward Daniel Gafford, who led the Razorbacks with 16 points. "He's just one player. They have other good players."

Missouri led 39-31 at halftime, but Arkansas (21-10, 10-8 SEC) rallied to tie it 51-51 when Dustin Thomas stole an inbounds pass and Anton Beard scored on a layup.

The Tigers regrouped and outscored the Razorbacks 12-2 over a 2:37 span to move ahead 63-53 with 9:36 left.

What happened?

"Free throws," Anderson said.

After a long pause, he added, "And they made plays."

Missouri hit 6 of 6 free throws during its decisive run and finished 27 of 33 for the game compared with Arkansas' 12 of 15.

"If you look at the free-throw line, that can nullify a lot of things you're doing well," Anderson said.

Arkansas was called for its seventh foul of the second half with 12:13 left to put Missouri in the bonus the rest of the game. Tilmon hit two free throws to put the Tigers ahead to stay at 53-51.

At that point in the second half, Missouri had been called for two fouls.

"I tried to get the official's attention -- 'Hey, it's 7 to 2, man,' " Anderson said. "Now was that the difference in the game? Them making [free throws] probably was.

"It puts you in a different position. You can't be as aggressive defensively as you want to, but that's not to take anything away from Missouri. They made some big shots."

Arkansas was called for 26 fouls to Missouri's 17.

"We couldn't get over the hump," Razorbacks guard Jaylen Barford said. "They just kept shooting free throws. They barely get touched and they get a foul called. It was frustrating."

Gafford said the foul differential wasn't a shock.

"That's a road game," he said. "We just had to play through it."

After Porter's jump shot put Missouri ahead 67-55, the Razorbacks got within 67-61 on a Gafford dunk. They couldn't get any closer the rest of the game.

Two free throws by Robertson and Barnett's three-pointer pushed the Tigers' lead back to 74-62 with 1:10 left to put the Razorbacks away.

Barnett and Robertson were honored in a senior day ceremony prior to tipoff.

"I thought they wanted it a little bit more than we did in this particular game," Anderson said. "With senior day, you know they're going to come out with a lot of fight.

"After we cut the lead and tied it up, we had some opportunities to really just stay in there, and then of course they made big play after big play."

Barford and Daryl Macon, who came into the game averaging a combined 35.4 points, were held to 23.

Macon hit 3 of 8 shots and scored 12 points. Barford hit 4 of 13 shots and scored 11 points.

"They didn't make some shots, and they didn't make some plays," Anderson said. "[Missouri] did a good job of really making the other guys score.

"I think that was their plan, to make other guys score, and those guys didn't."

Beard scored 11 points. Trey Thompson led the Arkansas bench players with six points.

"Our bench has really played well for us," Anderson said. "Today it didn't appear."

Barford said that going into the game the Razorbacks weren't concerned whether Porter Jr. played.

"They've been playing good without him all year," Barford said. "They played good today. They made plays and made shots and got the win."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 21-10, 10-8 SEC; Missouri 20-11, 10-8

STARS Missouri senior forward Jordan Barnett (19 points, 11 rebounds), freshman forward Jontay Porter (19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) and freshman center Jeremiah Tilmon (17 points, 8 rebounds). Arkansas freshman forward Daniel Gafford (16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 blocked shots)

TURNING POINT After Arkansas tied the game 51-51 on Anton Beard’s basket, the Tigers went on a 12-2 run to move ahead 63-53 with 9:34 left.

KEY STAT Missouri hit 27 of 33 free throws, while Arkansas hit 12 of 15.

UP NEXT Arkansas will play Thursday night in the SEC Tournament at St. Louis.

Sports on 03/04/2018