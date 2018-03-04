Three-way tie doesn't help Hogs

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will be the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament and open play against either South Carolina or Ole Miss on Thursday night in St. Louis in the final second-round game.

The No. 11 seed Gamecocks and No. 14 Rebels play Wednesday night with the winner advancing to take on the Razorbacks.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville tied Kentucky and Missouri for fourth in the SEC's final regular-season standings, but the Razorbacks are the No. 6 seed because they lost tiebreakers against the Wildcats and Tigers.

Kentucky is the No. 4 seed because it went 2-1 against Arkansas and Missouri, including a victory over the Razorbacks in Walton Arena and a home-and-home split with the Tigers.

Missouri is the No. 5 seed because the Tigers went 2-2 against Kentucky and Arkansas.

The Razorbacks were 1-2 against the Wildcats and Tigers.

Arkansas' SEC Tournament opener is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Scottrade Center.

It usually takes more than two hours to play a game, and the third game Thursday is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with a 30-minute break until the fourth game.

Jones goes down

Arkansas sophomore guard C.J. Jones took a hard fall with 12:54 remaining while playing defense. He came out of the game and didn't return after appearing to suffer a knee injury.

Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said after the game he didn't know the extent of the injury.

"I need to find out what's going on," Anderson said. "He did something to it. He tweaked it somehow."

No Gabe

Arkansas freshman forward Gabe Osabuohien, who has provided energy off the bench in recent games, was dressed out but didn't play Saturday.

"I wanted to play him," Coach Mike Anderson. "As a matter of fact, he should have been playing. Gabe can help us."

Second chances hurt

Missouri outrebounded Arkansas 37-25, including 11-6 on the offensive boards.

The rebounding advantage helped the Tigers outscore the Razorbacks 15-4 on second-chance points.

Doubling up triples

Arkansas' 25 baskets were five more than Missouri hit, but it was more about location for the Tigers.

Missouri hit 10 of 24 three-pointers compared to 5 of 15 for the Razorbacks, which added up to a 15-point advantage for the Tigers from beyond the arc.

Home sweet home

Arkansas and Missouri beat each other on their home court this season.

Missouri won 77-67 on Saturday in Mizzou Arena after the Razorbacks won 65-63 in Walton Arena on Jan. 13.

"They did what they were supposed to do," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "They held serve at home. We won at our place, and over here they kept us at bay."

Portis in house

Former Razorback Bobby Portis, who led the Chicago Bulls with 22 points in their 108-100 victory over Dallas on Friday night in Chicago, took advantage of a small break in the schedule to attend the Arkansas-Missouri game.

The Bulls' next game isn't until Monday night against Boston in Chicago.

At Mizzou Arena

Mike Anderson is now 82-15 as a head coach at Mizzou Arena. He was 79-11 at home in the five seasons he coached Missouri from 2007-2011 and dropped to 2-4 with the Razorbacks as a visitor.

Going Gray

Arkansas wore anthracite -- a dark, grayish color -- instead of its traditional red road uniforms.

The Razorbacks have worn anthracite at Missouri several times in recent seasons.

Maybe in St. Louis?

Michael Porter Jr., Missouri's prized freshman forward, said in a statement Saturday he still didn't feel ready to play after going through recent practices.

Missouri announced several hours before tipping off against Arkansas that Porter -- who last week was cleared to play after missing every game since the opener against Iowa State while recovering from back surgery -- wouldn't dress out.

Porter said after having two more practices since the team returned from Tuesday night's game at Vanderbilt that he and the coaching staff didn't feel it was in the team's or his best interest for him to play.

"Coming back from three months without practicing has been a challenge, but it is a challenge that I am taking on every day," Porter said. "The plan is to keep working, with an eye on potentially playing at the SEC Tournament and helping our squad be successful in the postseason."

O Canada!

The Missouri pep band played "O Canada" -- the Canadian national anthem -- before the game in honor of Tigers senior guard Kassius Robertson.

Robertson is from Toronto, as is Arkansas freshman forward Gabe Osabuohien.

Some Missouri fans also waved a Canadian flag.

After the band finished "O Canada," a female soloist played the "Star-Spangled Banner" on an electric violin.

