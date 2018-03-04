Wolverines within game of a second Big Ten title

NO. 15 MICHIGAN 75, NO. 2 MICHIGAN STATE 64

NEW YORK -- Michigan was the best team in the Big Ten Conference at tournament time last year, and things aren't changing.

Mo Wagner scored 14 of his 15 points after a dreadful first half and fifth-seeded Michigan moved within a game of its second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title with a 75-64 victory over top-seeded Michigan State on Saturday, ending the No. 2 ranked Spartans' 13-game winning streak.

Senior swingman Duncan Robinson said this year feels like 2017 when the Wolverines won the tournament as the No. 8 seed, the lowest seed to win the event.

"I think coming down the stretch in that championship game and how it felt, I think all the guys want that again more than anything," said Robinson, one of five players in double figures in the eighth consecutive victory for No. 15 Michigan (27-7). "We are one step closer, but we still have to stay locked in on the task at hand."

Michigan will play third-seeded Purdue (28-5) today as the five-day tournament ends at Madison Square Garden. The No. 8-ranked Boilermakers, who edged Michigan twice in the regular season by a combined five points, beat seventh-seeded Penn State 78-70 in the second semifinal.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Zavier Simpson also had 15 for the Wolverines, who were also the last team to beat Michigan State (29-4), when they did it on Jan. 13. Robinson added 13 points off the bench and Charles Matthews had 12.

Michigan was just too balanced and quick for Michigan State.

The difference was the second half. Wagner got going and the Wolverines lit up the Spartans' defense, hitting 12 of 18 from the field and making 20 of 27 free throws in the final 20 minutes.

Miles Bridges had 17 points to lead Michigan State before fouling out late. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 13 and Cassius Winston had 11, but the Spartans only crossed into double figures with the Michigan band revving the Maize and Blue faithful at Madison Square Garden with yet another version of "Hail To The Victors."

Michigan trailed 29-26 at the half, but used a 10-2 burst to open the second half and take a 36-31 lead it never lost.

Wagner had three baskets and a free throw, with a drive to the hoop seemingly getting him going.

Michigan State would get within two points a couple of times and was within 50-47 when Bridges hit a three-pointer with 8:28 to go. However, Abdur-Rahkman and Simpson sandwiched layups around a missed jumper by Bridges to ignite a 7-2 spurt that Robinson capped with two free throws for a 57-49 edge with 5:23 left.

Michigan State never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

In other Top 25 men’s games Saturday, Devon Hall scored 17 points in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville and No. 1 Virginia (28-2, 17-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) outlasted Notre Dame (18-13, 8-10) 62-57. … Trevon Bluiett scored 22 points, and No. 3 Xavier (27-4, 15-3 Big East) set a school record for regular-season victories while clinching the top seed in the Big East with a 65-62 victory over DePaul (11-19, 4-14). … Jay Wright moved into a tie atop Villanova’s career victories list with 413 in No. 4 Villanova’s (27-4, 14-4 Big East) 97-73 victory over Georgetown (15-14, 5-13). … Kendall Smith scored a career-high 25 points and Mitchell Solomon had 16 points and 7 rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) to an 82-64 victory over No. 6 Kansas (24-7, 13-5) in the regular season finale for both teams. … Killian Tillie scored 24 points, including making all five three-point attempts, while Johnathan Williams added 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Gonzaga (28-4) past Loyola Marymount (11-20) 83-69 in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals. ... Carsen Edwards scored 27 points and No. 8 Purdue (28-5) pulled away from Penn State (21-12) in the second half of a 78-70 victory that put the Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the second time in three seasons. … Keenan Evans scored 23 points and No. 12 Texas Tech (23-8, 11-7) stopped a four-game losing streak with a 79-75 victory over TCU (21-10, 9-9) in a Big 12 regular-season finale. … Oshae Brissett and Tyus Battle each scored 17 points and Syracuse (19-12, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied to beat No. 18 Clemson (22-8, 11-7) 55-52 to remain in the hunt for a postseason berth. … Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 20 rebounds, helping No. 19 Arizona (24-7, 14-4) clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title outright with a 66-54 victory over California (8-23, 2-16). … Matt Coleman and Kerwin Roach II each scored 22 points and Texas (18-13, 8-10) used an 11-0 run early in overtime to pull away from No. 20 West Virginia (22-9, 11-7) for an 87-79 victory that was critical for the Longhorns’ NCAA Tournament hopes. … Trey Kell scored six points in the final 1:19 to finish with 17 and fellow senior Malik Pope scored 16 to lead San Diego State (19-10, 11-7) to a 79-74 victory against No. 21 Nevada (26-6, 15-3) that gave the Aztecs the No. 5 seed in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. … Jon Elmore scored 23 points and Marshall (21-10, 12-6 Conference USA) swept two games from No. 24 Middle Tennessee (24-6, 16-2) with a 76-67 victory.

