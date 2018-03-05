Home / Latest News /
10-year-old arrested after being found with gun at Little Rock elementary school, police say
This article was published today at 5:07 p.m. Updated today at 5:49 p.m.
A 10-year-old student has been arrested after being found with a gun at an elementary school in Little Rock, police said.
Lt. Michael Ford of the city's Police Department said authorities responded around noon Monday to Baseline Elementary School, 3623 Baseline Road.
The student was found in possession of an unloaded gun on campus, and no one was believed to be in danger, Ford said.
The boy was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.
A statement sent to parents and staff members of the school thanked a "a source who made the report and an immediate response from our administrative and security teams."
The student is also being disciplined according to the student handbook, Principal Jonathan Crossley wrote, adding that he remains confident that "Baseline is secure."
titleist10 says... March 5, 2018 at 5:52 p.m.
Stay out of southwest Little Rock bet the gun was stolen they teach em young in da hood
LR1955 says... March 5, 2018 at 7:52 p.m.
Might have been some ammo stashed somewhere else. Notice the article doesn’t say pistol, revolver, or AR “style” rifle.
BOLTAR says... March 5, 2018 at 7:57 p.m.
The last adult legally responsible for that weapon needs to be determined and investigated for possible charges
3WorldState1 says... March 5, 2018 at 10:11 p.m.
Sweet! So much freedom!!!!!
