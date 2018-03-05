Arkansas prison agency to auction off 34 horses

The Arkansas Department of Correction will allow members of the public to bid on horses that were used by the agency in various jobs.

The prison department's seventh annual horse auction will take place this weekend at the Saline County Fairgrounds, 406 Fairfield Road in Benton.

On Friday, those interested in purchasing one of the 34 "retired" horses will have the opportunity to inspect and ride them at that time. On Saturday, the auction will start at 1 p.m.

The agency said its begins training the animals at age 2 and they begin work at age 4 in jobs that include security, going on searches with the dog kennel and regional maintenance.

In a brochure describing the horses, the department wrote that the auction's purpose is to “ensure that its horses are able to retire with dignity after years of faithful service to the state’s prison system.”