Monday, March 05, 2018, 11:07 p.m.

Arkansan faces charges of rape, sexually grooming a child, sheriff's office says

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 2:11 p.m.

daniel-scrape-33

PHOTO BY CROSS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Daniel Scrape, 33

An 33-year-old Arkansas man is accused of a sex crime involving a minor, authorities said.

According to a Cross County sheriff's office Facebook post, Daniel Scrape was arrested Saturday. He reportedly face charges that include rape and sexually grooming a child.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found during his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

Records show he was in custody at the Cross County jail Monday afternoon. The post states that he was being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

No further information about the case was released.

