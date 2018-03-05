Motorcycle overturns on Arkansas highway; 50-year-old rider dies

A 50-year-old man died Friday afternoon after losing control of his motorcycle on an Arkansas highway, police said.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. as William G. Scott of McCrory drove a 2009 Victory motorcycle south on Arkansas 17 in Woodruff County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

He lost control of his motorcycle about 2 miles north of Cotton Plant, and it traveled off the road and overturned, the report states.

Police said the roads were dry and weather conditions were clear at the time.

Scott’s death was one of at least 55 on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.