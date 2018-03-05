Arkansan who admitted to killing wife, dumping body in manhole gets 40 years

PINE BLUFF — A Pine Bluff man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after he admitted to killing his wife and dumping her body in a manhole in Saline County.

Molton Oglesby pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the 2017 slaying of his wife, Stephanie Turntine.

Friends and family had reported Turntine missing after she failed to show up to work and also pick up her grandchildren.

Police said searchers found Turntine's body in Benton after detectives received a tip.

According to the Pine Bluff Commercial, the state medical examiner ruled that Turntine's death was caused by multiple skull fractures.

Oglesby declined to comment in court after entering his plea.