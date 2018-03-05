Arrests target people linked to gang in Little Rock

The son of a longtime Little Rock gang leader faces federal charges after authorities found two firearms and about a pound of marijuana in his bedroom, court documents show.

Kain Jordan, 21, was one of 49 defendants identified by federal authorities last month in 13 federal indictments and two federal complaints, part of a larger effort to crack down on gangs and violent criminals. Twenty-one of those defendants were arrested in a wide-ranging operation on the morning of Feb. 22, an effort that federal authorities said resulted in the seizure of drugs, firearms and vehicles.

Court documents obtained last week also reveal new information on a federal case involving 31-year-old Cameron Bryant and 30-year-old Sparkle Hobbs, who were both arrested Feb. 22 and were identified among the 49 defendants. Authorities said Hobbs and Bryant were found inside a residence that had drugs and several firearms.

According to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock, Jordan is the son of Bilal Johns Muhammad, a longtime leader of the Bloods-affiliated gang Real Hustlers Incorporated. The gang started as the Monroe Street Hustlers but changed its name to Real Hustlers Incorporated "due to mounting and unwanted attention from" Little Rock police, the statement said.

The gang has ties to numerous shootings in Little Rock, including the 2016 homicide of a 2-year-old toddler shot while riding on her mother's lap in the back seat of a vehicle and a 2017 shooting that wounded a young boy playing outside his grandmother's house, police said.

Jordan has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to a criminal complaint. His father, Muhammad, faces multiple federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The statement from the federal office in Little Rock did not identify Jordan as a member of Real Hustlers Incorporated.

Officers were patrolling the area of West 30th and South Izard streets in Little Rock on Valentine's Day when police noticed a Ford Mustang driving with no license plate light, according to an affidavit.

The vehicle parked on the side of the street and police initiated a traffic stop, authorities said.

During the incident, the front seat passenger, Jordan, got out of the car carrying a Sonic bag, the affidavit says. The document said inside the bag was a blue bag containing marijuana.

An officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and the driver admitted to smoking the drug inside the car, authorities said.

Jordan, who had a state probation search waiver on file, resided at 2922 S. Izard St., according to the court documents. Arkansas Community Correction officers traveled to the scene to do a home visit.

In Jordan's bedroom, authorities found an "AR-15 style pistol," a silver handgun and about a pound of marijuana, along with two digital scales and baggies used for packaging marijuana, according to the affidavit.

The court document said Jordan "admitted ownership of these items."

In a separate federal case, court documents show authorities found five firearms and drugs during a search of a Little Rock residence the morning of Feb. 22. The federal case involves Bryant and Hobbs, who were both charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Authorities had identified Bryant as a member of a drug trafficking organization responsible for narcotic distribution in Little Rock, the affidavit says.

At 6:18 a.m. Feb. 22, authorities executed a search and seizure warrant at Bryant's residence, located at 3 Treasure Hill Circle in Little Rock, according to the document.

After knocking and announcing the police search warrant, agents breached the front door and simultaneously broke out a window in the southeast bedroom, according to the affidavit.

As they broke the window, Hobbs was found standing in the bedroom, the document said.

"[Hobbs] was ordered to the ground and asked if anybody else was inside the residence to which she replied 'No,'" according to the court documents.

Agents searched the house for any other people and found Bryant in a separate bedroom hiding underneath a bed -- directly below a handgun lying on a pillow, according to the affidavit. The document said the gun on the pillow was reported stolen, and authorities found four other firearms in the residence.

A purple Crown Royal bag in the kitchen had about 10.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 1.5 grams of suspected heroin and 5.1 grams of methamphetamine, the affidavit says.

A green Crown Royal bag, also found in the kitchen, contained about 111.4 grams of methamphetamine that field-tested positive, the document said. The bag also had heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, authorities said.

The affidavit said authorities also found a "large amount" of U.S. currency at the residence.

Metro on 03/05/2018