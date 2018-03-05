DAY 31 of 57
SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,250
SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,989,573
SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $322,008
SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,667,565
TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Parx, 11:55 a.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), noon; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m.; Will Rogers, 12:55 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 3:25 p.m.
SUNDAY'S STARS
Jon Court, Alex Birzer and Ramon Vazquez won two races on Sunday. Court, who is in fifth place in the jockey standings with 16 victories in 112 starts, won the second race with Ella B Aly ($6.60) and the fourth race with Herald Square ($33.60). Birzer, who has won nine races in 95 starts, won the seventh race with Chief of Staff ($15.40) and the ninth race with Silver Turns Gold ($8.60). Vazquez, who is in fourth place with 21 victories in 122 starts, won the fifth race with Dos Cuernos ($9) and the eighth race with Smart Spree ($5.60).
Trainer Thomas Van Berg, who has five victories on the season in 44 starts, won three races. He won the sixth race with Single Gem ($8.80), the seventh race with Chief of Staff and the ninth with Silver Turns Gold.
Robertino Diodoro, who is tied for second in the trainer standings with 18 victories in 79 starts, won the third race with Lodi Street ($5).
Sports on 03/05/2018
Print Headline: AT THE POST
