Arkansas sheriff releases more information in case of babies found dead in suitcase

Authorities in northeast Arkansas say they are "working diligently" with the state Crime Laboratory for new information in the deaths of two newborns found in a suitcase.

“Detectives are working every lead that comes in and they have interviewed a large number of people,” Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith said in a statement.

One of the babies was a boy while the other was a girl, the sheriff's office said.

More than 20 people are said to have been interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation, including 19 females and two males, Smith said.

The newborns' bodies were found Feb. 16 in a purple suitcase along Cross County Road 602, which is about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.

A preliminary autopsy determined that the babies, believed to be twins, had a gestational age of about 32 or 34 weeks, meaning they were about six to eight weeks premature.

“We are hopeful that one of the leads submitted by individuals will lead to answers in this case,” he added.

A call to the sheriff Monday afternoon for additional information was not immediately returned.