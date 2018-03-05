BASEBALL: Culbertson splendid for Red Wolves; 3-run first carries UALR; Bears win; UAPB rallies; Henderson St. sweeps Harding

Culbertson splendid for Red Wolves

Junior starting pitcher Peyton Culbertson tossed 8 innings of 1-run ball, and Tobias Johnson drove in a career-high 3 runs as Arkansas State University defeated New Orleans 6-3 in the series finale Sunday at Maestri Field in New Orleans.

Culbertson tied his career high with 8 innings pitched, allowing 1 run on 5 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

ASU (5-3) was led offensively by Johnson, who hit his first career home and led the team with three RBI. Caleb Squire had a multihit game and drove in two runs, while Kyle MacDonald had two hits and an RBI.

Three-run first carries UALR

Riley Pittman and Matt Merino’s consecutive home runs in the first inning helped lift the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-6) to a 5-2 victory Sunday over Northwestern (La.) State (7-4) at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

After Marcus Ragan led off the game with a single through the left side, Pittman homered to left center to make it 2-0. Two pitches later, Merino homered to left to make it 3-0.

The Trojans the score to 4-0 in the third when Kale Emshoff doubled to left to score Merino. They made it 5-0 in the in the fifth when Emshoff scored on a wild pitch.

Northwestern State closed to 5-1 in the seventh when David Fry singled to left to score Larson Fontenot. The Demons closed to 5-2 in the ninth on a home run by Fry.

Cole Townsend (2-0) allowed 1 run on 7 hits in 6 1/3 innings with 9 strikeouts to get the victory. Robert Burke (0-2) allowed 5 runs on 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings and took the loss.

Bears win first series of year

The University of Central Arkansas had a four-run fourth inning and turned 12 hits into a 7-6 victory over the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday in their series finale at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA (4-6) took the series 2-1, its first series victory of the season. The Bears broke open a 2-2 tie with the four runs, then added a single run in the sixth. From there, UCA had to hold on as the Bluejays (5-4) scored four runs over the last three innings, and they had the go-ahead run on base in the ninth when Cody Davenport forced a ground ball to end it.

Rigo Aguilar finished 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI for UCA.

UAPB rallies past Southern

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-4, 2-1 SWAC) rallied from five runs down in the sixth inning to dump Southern (4-7, 1-2) 6-5 on Sunday at the Torii Hunter Baseball/Softball Complex in Pine Bluff.

Down 5-0, the Golden Lions scored twice in the sixth, three times in the seventh and broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning

Sergio Esparza led the charge for the Golden Lions by going 2 for 4 with a three-run home run. Nick Kreutzer, Jacob Columbo and John Magnuson each had two hits.

Antoine Luster pitched three scoreless innings in relief to pick up his second win of the season.

Henderson St. sweeps Harding

Henderson State University rallied from a four-run deficit, capped off by a three-run home run by Jordan Harris, as the Reddies completed a three-game sweep of Harding University by winning 2-0 and 8-6 on Sunday at Jerry Moore Field in Searcy.

After claiming the series in the first game with a 2-0 victory, the Reddies (11-6, 7-2 GAC) scored six runs in the top of the sixth of the finale.