Cincinnati claims AAC title outright

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 10 CINCINNATI 62, NO. 11 WICHITA STATE 61

WICHITA, Kan. -- Cincinnati Coach Mick Cronin took a moment late in Sunday's game and was enjoying the atmosphere of his team's hard-fought regular-season finale.

"I'm busy coaching, but I will admit it," Cronin said, "during that last under-four (minute) timeout, I stopped and looked around and thought, 'This is a great game.' "

And it ended with No. 10 Cincinnati outlasting No. 11 Wichita State 62-61 on Sunday to win the regular-season title in the American Athletic Conference.

Jacob Evans scored 19 points to lead Cincinnati (27-4, 16-2). Jarron Cumberland and Kyle Washington each scored 11 points for the Bearcats, and Gary Clark added 10.

Clark scored Cincinnati's final four points, a layup with four minutes remaining and two free throws with 3:27 to play, giving Cincinnati a 62-58 lead.

The Bearcats did not score again, but held on in a slugfest that featured only two baskets in the final five minutes.

"I will tell you, honestly, when both teams were playing so hard for so long, it becomes a game of attrition," Cronin said.

"And sometimes, that takes away your ability to make shots. You're just battling so hard."

Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris each scored 16 points for Wichita State (24-6, 14-4). The Shockers needed a victory to share the conference title and would have earned the top seed in the AAC tournament after having defeated Cincinnati earlier this season.

"It felt like a game that should have been played at a neutral court late in March," Shamet said. "It was a hell of a fight."

Cincinnati had a 16-1 run in the first half to take a 27-16 lead, but Wichita State closed within 37-36 by halftime. The game was tight throughout the second half, and the Shockers had three shots in the final 15 seconds.

Clark blocked a shot by a driving Shamet, giving Wichita State the ball out of bounds under its own basket with 9 seconds remaining. The Shockers got the ball to shooting guard Conner Frankamp, who was guarded by Cincinnati center Nysier Brooks, the mismatch they anticipated.

Frankamp's jumper missed long, and Darral Willis' put-back hit the back of the backboard as time expired.

"I thought Conner's shot was going in; it looked good," Wichita State Coach Gregg Marshall said. "I would do the same thing again."

Clark said winning the game, and earning the conference title, with defense on the road was perfect. The Bearcats outscored Wichita State 16-2 off turnovers.

"Everything about today was amazing," Clark said. "I mean, this place, it just roars. And that's the type of environment you want to play in, to win in. We didn't want to share the title, and it was great to get that done."

NO. 25 HOUSTON 81, CONNECTICUT 71

HOUSTON -- Rob Gray scored 30 points and Corey Davis Jr. had 17 as No. 25 Houston held off Connecticut.

Gray was 10 of 15 from the floor for the Cougars (24-6, 14-4 American Athletic Conference), who have won ten of their last 12. Devin Davis added 12 points for Houston, which shot 45 percent from the field and hit 8 of 20 from behind the arc. The Cougars finished 15-0 at home, the first time Houston has done that since 1983-84.

Jalen Adams had 22 points and six assists, Terry Larrier added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Christian Vital had 11 points for UConn (14-17, 7-11), which has lost three of its last four. The Huskies shot 51 percent from the field, including 55 percent in the first half.

Trailing 65-63, Gray hit a free throw to cut the lead to one before hitting a reverse layup and a free throw after getting fouled to give Houston a two-point lead. Following a free throw by Antwoine Anderson, Gray hit a three-pointer from 25 feet to give the Cougars a four-point lead with four minutes left.

The teams traded points before Vital hit a free throw with 2:53 left to cut the lead to 72-69. After Adams missed a jumper, Gray hit two free throws with 1:46 left to increase Houston's lead to five. Adams missed two free throws next time down the floor, and Fabian White Jr. connected on two free throws with 1:13 left to push the Cougars' lead to seven.

That would be as close as the Huskies would get.

UConn led 38-37 at the half. Houston led by as many as 13 at 22-9 with 13 minutes left in the half, but the Huskies outscored the Cougars 10-2 to end the half as Adams scored the last five points.

Sports on 03/05/2018