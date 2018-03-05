Deep shot ends Radford's 'long road'

RADFORD, Va. -- Carlik Jones had clear instructions: Take the final shot of regulation and leave no time on the clock for Liberty to counter.

The freshman did just that, making a three-pointer at the buzzer Sunday, giving Radford a 55-52 victory in the Big South Conference championship and its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2009.

The result, Jones said, was better than the Highlanders' execution.

Radford (22-12) called timeout with 13 seconds left, setting up the final play. It was meant to be a double screen, but as Jones dribbled away the time, one of his teammates forgot his role, forcing Jones to make his move with about three seconds remaining.

"I had to let it go," he said. "You shoot it, and I looked at it after a while and I was like, 'That's good.'

"It's one of the greatest feelings ever."

Officials reviewed the play to be sure no time was left on the clock, and once that was confirmed, Radford fans began celebrating.

Jones had 13 points and six assists to lead the Highlanders, who'll carry a seven-game winning streak into the tournament. Travis Fields Jr. added 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from three-point range, and Ed Polite Jr. and Devonnte Holland had 11 each.

The Highlanders, in their seventh season under Coach Mike Jones, were picked to finish seventh in the preseason.

"Everybody's shocked because nobody believed in us but Radford," Polite said. "We played with that chip on our shoulder the whole year."

Mike Jones choked up talking about the path his career has taken. Hired away from VCU after being an assistant under Shaka Smart when the Rams made their Final Four run in 2011, he took over a program that had won just five games the previous year and was losing players.

"It's been a long road," he said, noting that the victory evened his career record at 115-115.

Scottie James had 20 points, 16 after halftime, and 13 rebounds to lead the Flames (20-14), who lost to Radford for the third time this season. Lovell Cabbil added 15 points, but he missed a three-pointer to set up the Highlanders' final possession. He also was defending Jones on his game-winner.

"He hit a tough shot," Cabbil said. "I thought I got a decent contest. He just made a big shot at the right moment."

Holland did all his scoring in the first half, including six points during a 10-4 run that broke a 14-14 tie late in the first half.

The Highlanders led 26-21 at halftime.

MVC CHAMPIONSHIP

LOYOLA-CHICAGO 65, ILLINOIS STATE 49

Step aside, Northwestern. Take a seat, DePaul.

For now, Loyola-Chicago is the king of Windy City basketball.

The Ramblers earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 33 years with a victory over Ilinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game.

Donte Ingram scored 18 points, and Cameron Krutwig added 11 points and 9 rebounds for Loyola-Chicago (28-5), which reached the Sweet 16 in its last NCAA tourney appearance in 1985.

Mailk Yarbrough and Phil Fayne led Illinois State (18-15) with 12 points each. Fayne added 12 rebounds.

Ingram, who earned tournament MVP honors, hit 5 of 11 shots, including 4 of 9 from three-point range. His four-point play with 6:21 left in the first half capped a 7-2 run that put the Ramblers up 27-18.

Loyola-Chicago scored eight of the first 11 points in the second half to take a 43-30 lead.

Madness.

That's the only way to explain this. Lipscomb led by 29 points at halftime, went up by 32 in the second half, then saw the lead get shredded down to five -- on the road against a Florida Gulf Coast program that has squeezed the utmost from nearly every opportunity it has gotten in March since becoming the "Dunk City" NCAA darlings five years ago.

"We've experienced every emotion imaginable," Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander said.

With that, it's time to experience another: The Bisons are going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

ATLANTIC SUN CHAMPIONSHIP

LIPSCOMB 108, FGCU 96

Garrison Mathews scored 33 points and the No. 2 seed Lipscomb recovered in the final minutes to beat top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast University in the Atlantic Sun Conference title game to win the league's automatic berth into the field of 68.

Lipscomb (23-9) shot 65 percent from the field, including 87 percent from two-point range, and took 47 free throws to FGCU's 28 on the way to dethroning the two-time reigning A-Sun champion Eagles (23-11).

In the first half, Lipscomb went on a 52-21 run to go up by 32. And just about every bit of that was needed, given that FGCU put together a 42-15 run of its own in the second half.

But the Bisons, who won twice on FGCU's floor this season, didn't crumble.

Kenny Cooper scored 17 for Lipscomb, which made 15 of its first 18 shots. Rob Marberry and Matt Rose each scored 14 points, and Eli Pepper finished with 13 for Lipscomb, which won despite giving up 65 points in the second half.

Zach Johnson tied an FGCU school record with 37 points, 29 of those coming after halftime. Brandon Goodwin added 34 for the Eagles, who were bidding for a fourth NCAA trip in the past six seasons.

