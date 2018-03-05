Home /
Dustin Thomas dismissed from Arkansas basketball team
This article was published today at 3:37 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas senior forward Dustin Thomas has been dismissed from the team, Razorbacks coach Mike Anderson announced Monday.
Thomas' dismissal was for an unspecified violation of team rules, Anderson said.
"It is a privilege to represent the University of Arkansas as a student-athlete," Anderson said in a statement announcing the decision. "We will continue to hold the student-athletes in our program to a high standard on and off the court.”
Thomas started in 17 games this season and averaged 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 26 appearances.
He was suspended from competition in the preseason and for the first three games of the 2017-18 season for an unspecified rules violation. He dressed but did not play in the Razorbacks' home games against Ole Miss and South Carolina. Anderson clarified it was a coach's decision not to play Thomas in both games.
Thomas, a Texarkana, Texas, native, transferred to Arkansas in 2015 after playing two seasons at Colorado. He was arrested with teammates Anton Beard and Jacorey Williams in the summer of 2015 after being accused of passing counterfeit money at multiple Fayetteville businesses, according to a police report. For his role, Thomas was suspended from team activities for a portion of his subsequent redshirt season.
Thomas averaged 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds as a junior in his first season of eligibility at Arkansas. He played a career-high 31 minutes and scored 13 points in a win over Seton Hall last March in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Thomas' dismissal comes three days before the Razorbacks are set to begin postseason play at the SEC Tournament in St. Louis. Arkansas also is expected to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week.
Dontcallmenames says... March 5, 2018 at 4:32 p.m.
Who cares! This has been the most underachieving Hogs basketball team in years. This team should have easily won or tied for first in the regular SEC season. Now, they'll just lose the first round of SEC and then NCAA and then we can be done with them!
( permalink | suggest removal )
cjhbeller says... March 5, 2018 at 5:25 p.m.
Amen to that! We actually have the most underachieving coach in years. We will never be back with Anderson. Calipari could win national championship with this team!
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... March 5, 2018 at 5:27 p.m.
Judging by the lame tats and weird hairdo, he's more than capable of making bad decisions.
( permalink | suggest removal )
titleist10 says... March 5, 2018 at 5:49 p.m.
I thought passing counterfeit money was against the law and would get you a prison sentence evidently not
( permalink | suggest removal )
DerbiRider says... March 5, 2018 at 6:33 p.m.
Wow.
( permalink | suggest removal )
ann214 says... March 5, 2018 at 10:10 p.m.
Seems to me they are spasmodic in their enthusiasm and that their ho-hum attitude is due to a lack of discipline on the court.
( permalink | suggest removal )
