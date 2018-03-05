Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 05, 2018, 11:06 p.m.

Ex-Arkansas judge who took pictures of men's behinds offers to give up law license

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.

File - This file photo provided by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Little Rock, Ark., shows Joseph Boeckmann, who has pleaded guilty in federal court to accusations that he gave lighter sentences to defendants in exchange for nude photos and sexual acts. Court filings ahead of his sentencing Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, show that the judge was investigated two decades ago for similar crimes while a deputy prosecutor, but no charges were filed because he left his job. (Pulaski County Sheriffs Office via AP, File)

File - This file photo provided by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Little Rock, Ark., shows Joseph Boeckmann, who has pleaded guilty in federal court to accusations that he gave lighter sentences to defendants in exchange for nude photos and sexual acts. Court filings ahead of his sentencing Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, show that the judge was investigated two decades ago for similar crimes while a deputy prosecutor, but no charges were filed because he left his job. (Pulaski County Sheriffs Office via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK — A former Arkansas judge who admitted giving young male defendants lighter sentences in return for personal benefits that included sexual favors is offering to give up his law license before he leaves for a five-year prison term.

Joseph Boeckmann's letter to the Arkansas Supreme Court's Committee on Professional Conduct was released Monday. It was signed Feb. 21, the same day a federal judge sentenced Boeckmann, a Wynne resident, for mail fraud and witness tampering.

The panel said that since Boeckmann approached the court, it would not be necessary to hold a hearing.

Federal prosecutors said Boeckmann would dismiss traffic citations or misdemeanors for young men in exchange for their posing for photographs in compromising positions or submitting to sexual contact, then log their compliance as performing "community service."

Prosecutors said Boeckmann's crimes date back decades.

TravisBickle says... March 5, 2018 at 9:49 p.m.

That's not all Judge Booty will be "giving up" when he gets to the penitentiary.

