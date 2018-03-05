Fassi wins for 4th time for Razorbacks' women's golf team

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior Maria Fassi finished 3-under par to win her fourth tournament of the season while leading the No. 3 Razorbacks to their best finish at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Sunday.

Fassi was one of two players to finish under par, shooting 210 (70–71–69). Her final-day 69 was one of two rounds in the 60s on the Long Cove Club course. Fassi is just the second Razorback to win four or more events in a season, joining former Razorback Stacy Lewis with that honor.

The Razorbacks put together a final round 288 for a 22-over 874. They finished just behind second-ranked Alabama, which won with an 866.