Faulkner County attorney asks judge to rule whether ex-sheriff can serve as justice of the peace and on parole board

Faulkner County’s civil attorney, David Hogue, filed a petition late Monday asking a judge to decide whether former sheriff Andy Shock can serve as a justice of the peace while also a member of the state parole board.

Shock recently filed to seek the Republican nomination for the county’s District 10 justice of the peace seat. He is challenging the Republican incumbent, Johnny Brady, whose daughter filed a complaint with the county Election Commission over Shock’s filing.

The commission voted 2-1 last week to ask a court to decide the matter.

[DOCUMENT: Read the full petition]

There is no Democratic challenger for the seat.

