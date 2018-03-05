Future Hog Desi Sills senior highlights

Jonesboro guard Desi Sills will wrap up his high school career going for a second consecutive Class 6A state title on Saturday against West Memphis before heading to Arkansas.

Sills, 6-1, 170 pounds is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the 25-5 Hurricanes this season. He averaged 15.5 points as a junior while leading Jonesboro to a 32-0 record and the state title.

He along with five other signees will report to Fayetteville this summer.