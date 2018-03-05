Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 05, 2018, 11:05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Future Hog Desi Sills senior highlights

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Hawks guard Desi Sills (left) and Marcus Smart forward Kyler Edwards battle for a loose ball during the Real Deal in the Rock’s 17-Under championship game Sunday at P.A.R.K. in Little Rock. Marcus Smart won the game 73-72.

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas Hawks guard Desi Sills (left) and Marcus Smart forward Kyler Edwards battle for a loose ball during the Real Deal in the Rock’s 17-Under championship game Sunday at P.A.R.K. in Little Rock. Marcus Smart won the game 73-72.

Jonesboro guard Desi Sills will wrap up his high school career going for a second consecutive Class 6A state title on Saturday against West Memphis before heading to Arkansas.

Sills, 6-1, 170 pounds is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the 25-5 Hurricanes this season. He averaged 15.5 points as a junior while leading Jonesboro to a 32-0 record and the state title.

He along with five other signees will report to Fayetteville this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Future Hog Desi Sills senior highlights

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online