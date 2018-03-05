Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 05, 2018, 1:09 p.m.

LOOK INSIDE: German-inspired beer hall opens in downtown Little Rock

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:01 a.m.

fassler-hall-opened-sunday-march-4-2018-at-311-e-capitol-ave-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Fassler Hall opened Sunday, March 4, 2018, at 311 E. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock.

Click here for larger versions
Photos by Brandon Riddle

A German-inspired beer hall has opened in downtown Little Rock after months of renovations.

A sign posted on the beer hall’s front door at 311 E. Capitol Ave. stated that it began welcoming customers around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Fassler Hall, owned by the McNellie’s Group, has two other locations, both in Oklahoma: one in Tulsa and another in Oklahoma City.

Menu items include sausages, duck fat fries, burgers, sandwiches and pretzels.

The company also owns Dust Bowl Lanes & Lounge, a retro-themed bowling alley with a Little Rock location just east of Fassler Hall. It opened earlier this year.

Comment on: LOOK INSIDE: German-inspired beer hall opens in downtown Little Rock

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

femalehogfan says... March 5, 2018 at 12:52 p.m.

This is exciting!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
