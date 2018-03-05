LOOK INSIDE: German-inspired beer hall opens in downtown Little Rock

A German-inspired beer hall has opened in downtown Little Rock after months of renovations.

A sign posted on the beer hall’s front door at 311 E. Capitol Ave. stated that it began welcoming customers around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Fassler Hall, owned by the McNellie’s Group, has two other locations, both in Oklahoma: one in Tulsa and another in Oklahoma City.

Menu items include sausages, duck fat fries, burgers, sandwiches and pretzels.

The company also owns Dust Bowl Lanes & Lounge, a retro-themed bowling alley with a Little Rock location just east of Fassler Hall. It opened earlier this year.