Robber wearing all black grabs cash from Little Rock gas station employee, police say

A Little Rock convenience store was robbed as a woman worked alone inside late Sunday, police said.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. at Murphy Express, 8800 Baseline Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A 28-year-old woman told police that she was cleaning inside the gas station by herself when someone who appeared to have a gun entered the business.

The robber reportedly told the woman he had a gun and demanded cash, according to authorities.

Police noted that the victim then gave him an undisclosed amount of money before he ran out the door in an unknown direction.

The robber reportedly wore all-black clothing and gloves at the time of the holdup.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.