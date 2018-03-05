Little Rock police chief withdraws as candidate for Charleston, S.C., job

The chief of the Little Rock Police Department said Monday that he is withdrawing his name from consideration for the same job in Charleston, S.C.

Kenton Buckner, who has led the Little Rock force since 2014, noted in a statement that he has "received daily local inquiries" about his job status after interviewing for the position last month.

"I realize this uncertainty can impact the effectiveness of my leadership as well as the future of the Little Rock Police Department," Buckner wrote. "Alleviating that ambiguity is one of the reasons I believe that it is now the time to withdraw from the process and remove uncertainty regarding LRPD leadership."

Buckner wrote that he reflected on his "time in Little Rock" while interviewing, noting his goals include completing the Little Rock Training Academy's accreditation and improving "relations internally and with the community at large."

[DOCUMENT: Read Chief Kenton Buckner's statement]

In an interview with reporters in Charleston on Feb. 6, Buckner said he applied for the job because it was a unique opportunity.

A national search firm, Police Executive Research Forum, recruited applicants for the position.

The salary in the job posting is $150,000 to $170,000. The previous chief there, who retired last year, made $170,471 in 2016, a city official said.

Buckner made $145,526 in 2017 in Little Rock.

"Little Rock is a beautiful city. It has a lot of characteristics it shares with Charleston, but for me, I've been there four years — coming up on four years in June — [and] this was a great and unique opportunity," Buckner told reporters.

[NEW: Sign up for Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

"It's another great community, great police department," he said of Charleston. "In 2015, I had the opportunity to vacation here for my Christmas break. ... To have the opportunity to serve as chief of police in a vacation city, it's kind of a no-brainer. Charleston is beautiful, also, so that's why I put in for the job."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.