Man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested after Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy was stolen after the Academy Awards.

Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She said he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.

Authorities said the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.

McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

A telephone number for Bryant couldn't immediately be located, and it wasn't clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.