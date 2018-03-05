Home / Latest News /
Man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested after Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy was stolen after the Academy Awards.
Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She said he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.
Authorities said the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.
McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
A telephone number for Bryant couldn't immediately be located, and it wasn't clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
