Monday, March 05, 2018, 1:11 p.m.

Man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.

frances-mcdormand-accepts-the-award-for-best-performance-by-an-actress-in-a-leading-role-for-three-billboards-outside-ebbing-missouri-as-jennifer-lawrence-and-jodie-foster-look-on-from-right-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-4-2018-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles

PHOTO BY CHRIS PIZZELLO/INVISION/AP

Frances McDormand accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" as Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster look on from right at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested after Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy was stolen after the Academy Awards.

Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She said he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.

Authorities said the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.

McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

A telephone number for Bryant couldn't immediately be located, and it wasn't clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

