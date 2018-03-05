Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 05, 2018, 11:07 p.m.

16-year-old driver dies after vehicle hits 'mound of dirt,' tree, state police say

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy died after a one-vehicle accident on an Arkansas highway, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday on Arkansas 80 East in Scott County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The teen, whose name was not released, was traveling west on the highway in a 2002 Ford when he overcorrected in a curve in Danville, the report states.

The vehicle then reportedly struck a mound of dirt, causing it to roll over and hit a tree.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

The teen’s death was one of at least 55 on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

HarleyOwner says... March 5, 2018 at 6:23 p.m.

Isn't there suppose to be an adult with a 16 year old drives?

