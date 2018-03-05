NBA great Abdul-Jabbar to speak at UA

FAYETTEVILLE — , the National Basketball Association’s all-time leading scorer and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, will give a public talk Thursday at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Abdul-Jabbar was named a Medal of Freedom recipient in 2016 by President Barack Obama. The White House, in bestowing the honor, cited his playing career as well as his activism. Abdul-Jabbar, 70, writes frequently about racial, social and political issues.

Recent work includes advocating for educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, often referred to as STEM. His Skyhook Foundation provides STEM camp opportunities for fourth- and fifth-grade students.

He will speak as part of UA’s student-sponsored Distinguished Lecture Series and will be paid $80,000 from student fees, university spokesman Steve Voorhies said.

The talk begins at 7 p.m. in UA’s Bud Walton Arena.