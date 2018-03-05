DNA used to predict likeness of person of interest in 1990 abduction, killing of Arkansas woman

Unidentified DNA recovered in an unsolved 1990 abduction and killing in Arkansas has been used to create renderings of how authorities believe a person of interest in the case may look.

The Faulkner County sheriff on Monday released the images showing a possible person of interest in the slaying of Pam Felkins, who was found dead on Feb. 3, 1990, at a county dump. Police believe she was abducted the day before from a video store in Greenbrier.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that ParabonNanoLabs used DNA evidence obtained in the investigation to predict the person of interest's physical appearance. One rendering shows the person at 25 years old, and a second shows the same person 30 years older.

"Do you recognize this man?" the sheriff's office wrote in a news release about the new images, adding that investigators "will not stop until this crime has been solved."

Authorities also noted that new technology has prompted investigators to resubmit evidence to the state Crime Lab for DNA, toxicology and other analysis.

The sheriff's office urged anyone with information about the case to contact authorities.

"Maybe you saw something that terrible evening/morning and it has bothered you for 28 years," the agency wrote. "Call us. Email us."