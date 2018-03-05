Little Rock shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

A weekend shooting in Little Rock has left a teenager in serious condition, according to a police spokesman.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford identified the shooting victim as 19-year-old Antonio Jackson. He said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on West 51st Street.

No further information was available Sunday night.

North Little Rock teen charged in break-ins, thefts

A North Little Rock teenager has been arrested on dozens of criminal charges tied to a string of thefts and residential burglaries, arrest reports show.

Reginald Scroggins, 17, was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged as an adult, according to the reports.

Reports provided by the North Little Rock Police Department show Scroggins was arrested on 10 counts of residential burglary, 10 counts of theft of property, nine counts of breaking or entering and one count of criminal mischief.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 03/05/2018