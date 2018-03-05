Police: 2 teens arrested in fatal North Little Rock shooting

Two teenagers have been arrested in a North Little Rock shooting that left one man dead, authorities said.

According to a news release from the city's Police Department, 18-year-old Typaris Johnson and 17-year-old Shaquan Thompson were taken into custody Monday.

North Little Rock detectives and members of the U.S. Marshall Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force reportedly were involved in the arrests, which took place at a North Little Rock home.

The pair are both charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Allen Ray McGuire, 58, authorities said, adding that Thompson has been charged as an adult.

On Jan. 19, officers went to an apartment at 5120 Velvet Ridge Road, which is just north of McCain Boulevard, west of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, shortly after 10:30 p.m. They found McGuire fatally shot in the residence, and Johnson suffering from an "incapacitating" gunshot wound his arm, a police spokesman previously said.

Records show Johnson and Thompson were being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday afternoon, and no bail had been set. They are reportedly set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

McGuire's death is one of six homicides reported in North Little Rock this year.