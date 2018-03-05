Beaten, robbed at west Little Rock hotel, man tells police

A 61-year-old man told officers he was beaten and robbed at a Little Rock hotel Friday night.

Officers responded shortly before 8:45 p.m. to Ramada Limited at 8 Shackleford Drive, where they found the Little Rock resident bleeding from his mouth, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The victim told police he had purchased a room at the hotel with two females, including one he knew as "Briana." The pair reportedly left for a short period of time before returning with a male stranger. That person told the victim to give him money, then struck him in the face repeatedly, the report said.

The robber took three iPhones and a wallet containing $140 and several credit cards before leaving with the other two, he told police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, the report states.

The assailant was described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

"Briana" was listed as being white with straight brown hair, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, and the other female suspect was listed as being white with straight black hair, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.