Home / Latest News /
Beaten, robbed at west Little Rock hotel, man tells police
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
A 61-year-old man told officers he was beaten and robbed at a Little Rock hotel Friday night.
Officers responded shortly before 8:45 p.m. to Ramada Limited at 8 Shackleford Drive, where they found the Little Rock resident bleeding from his mouth, according to a report from the city's Police Department.
The victim told police he had purchased a room at the hotel with two females, including one he knew as "Briana." The pair reportedly left for a short period of time before returning with a male stranger. That person told the victim to give him money, then struck him in the face repeatedly, the report said.
The robber took three iPhones and a wallet containing $140 and several credit cards before leaving with the other two, he told police.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, the report states.
The assailant was described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.
"Briana" was listed as being white with straight brown hair, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, and the other female suspect was listed as being white with straight black hair, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Beaten, robbed at west Little Rock hotel, man tells police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
titleist10 says... March 5, 2018 at 12:32 p.m.
Pump and his ho's just doing what comes naturally
( permalink | suggest removal )
titleist10 says... March 5, 2018 at 12:32 p.m.
S/b pimp
( permalink | suggest removal )
hurricane46 says... March 5, 2018 at 1:01 p.m.
Pimpin' ain't easy.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.