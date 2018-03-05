SOFTBALL: Razorbacks win two close ones; long ball carries UCA; Arkansas Tech sweeps OBU

Razorbacks win two close ones

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville registered a pair of one-run victories Sunday to close out the Razorback Invitational at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks defeated Northern Colorado 1-0 in Game 1, then beat Central Connecticut State 6-5 in Game 2.

The Razorbacks swept through its week-long, seven-game home stand to improve to 16-1. Freshman pitcher Mary Haff recorded a win and a save Sunday, while juniors Haydi Bugarin and Ashley Diaz each homered in Game Two.

Long ball carries UCA past Villanova

The University of Central Arkansas Bears hit three home runs in the final game of the Eastern Michigan Madeira Beach Invitational on Sunday to beat Villanova 9-6 in eight innings.

A three-run home run by sophomore Cylla Hill gave the Bears (7-9) a walk-off, the Bears’ first victory over a Big East opponent. Libby Morris and Lauren Brooks also hit home runs for UCA.

Arkansas Tech sweeps OBU

Megan Goodnight pitched all seven innings and gave up just one run in Game One, and she added her fifth save of the season in Game Two, as the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns (15-5, 6-2 GAC) earned two wins over Ouachita Baptist University on Sunday, 4-1 and 6-3.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 03/05/2018