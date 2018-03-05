BASKETBALL: Arkansas Tech women win GAC; UAM falls short in title game; UAFS men, ATU women headed to regionals

Arkansas Tech women win GAC

Cheyenne North turned in a 16-point, 9-block, 8-rebound, 6-assist performance as the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns (26-3) won a 63-62 thriller over Harding University (18-15) to capture the Great American Conference championship Sunday afternoon in Bartlesville, Okla.

Lyrik Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 9 rebounds for the Golden Suns, who got 10 points off the bench for Jayana Sanders.

Senior Sydney Layrock led Harding with 21 points.

UAM falls short in title game

Southern Nazarene rallied late in the second half to defeat the University of Arkansas-Monticello 62-57 in Sunday’s GAC championship game at Bruin Fieldhouse in Bartlesville, Okla. Trailing 49-41 with less than eight minutes left, Southern Nazarene (27-2) ripped off 18 of the next 21 points. Tournament MVP Jhonathan Dunn finished with 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Micah Speight matched Dunn’s scoring output with 15 points.

Derylton Hill led the Boll Weevils (19-12) with a game-high 20 points.

UAFS men, ATU women headed to regionals

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men’s team and Arkansas Tech University’s women’s team are headed to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Arkansas-Fort Smith (24-5) earned a No. 7 seed in the South Central Region and will play No. 2 seed University of Texas of the Permian Basin (24-6) at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Texas.

Arkansas Tech (26-3) earned the No. 4 seed in the Central Region and will play Northern (S.D.) State (25-5) in the first round.

Game dates and times will be announced today.