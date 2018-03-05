Teen says she was rejected service at Starbucks drive-thru while on horse

ANTHEM, Ariz. — An Arizona teen says she was denied service at a Starbucks drive-thru after she tried to order a Frappuccino while on a horse.

KNXV-TV in Phoenix reported that a Starbucks in Anthem, Ariz., recently told Aspen Cline it wouldn't serve her when she and her horse, Scout, galloped to the drive-thru.

Cline said the barista didn't give a reason and only said the store couldn't take her order. The teen said she also had planned to give her horse some cream.

Starbucks told the station that drive-thru windows were only for cars out of safety reasons.

However, there are a number of videos online of horse riders ordering lattes at Starbucks drive-thru windows.

Cline said she wanted the horse drive-thru experience for her birthday.