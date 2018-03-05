Home / Latest News /
Teen says she was rejected service at Starbucks drive-thru while on horse
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:30 p.m.
ANTHEM, Ariz. — An Arizona teen says she was denied service at a Starbucks drive-thru after she tried to order a Frappuccino while on a horse.
KNXV-TV in Phoenix reported that a Starbucks in Anthem, Ariz., recently told Aspen Cline it wouldn't serve her when she and her horse, Scout, galloped to the drive-thru.
Cline said the barista didn't give a reason and only said the store couldn't take her order. The teen said she also had planned to give her horse some cream.
Starbucks told the station that drive-thru windows were only for cars out of safety reasons.
However, there are a number of videos online of horse riders ordering lattes at Starbucks drive-thru windows.
Cline said she wanted the horse drive-thru experience for her birthday.
