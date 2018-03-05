Truck strikes stopped pickup on I-40 in Arkansas; chain-reaction wreck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

A 57-year-old Mississippi woman died after a truck struck the pickup she was riding in on Interstate 40 in east Arkansas, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Thursday around the 269 mile marker near West Memphis, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Authorities say Carla Jean Baker of Hickory Flat, Miss., was riding in a 2003 Dodge Ram that was stopped in the westbound lanes because of congested traffic.

According to the report, a westbound Kenworth truck then struck the rear of the pickup, causing a chain-reaction wreck with three other westbound vehicles: a 2004 Nissan Frontier, a 2014 Freightliner truck and a 2016 Volvo.

Baker suffered fatal injuries. Three other people were listed as being hurt, but the report didn't indicate what vehicles they were in or the extent of their injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be cloudy and dry.

At least 54 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.