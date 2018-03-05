Home / Latest News /
In suit, University of Miami accuses ASU of 'acting unreasonably' in game rescheduling
This article was published today at 4:17 p.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
In a lawsuit filed days before Arkansas State University formally filed its own, the University of Miami said the Jonesboro institution “acted unreasonably” in rescheduling a contracted football game because of Hurricane Irma.
The Feb. 13 complaint made in Miami-Dade County, Fla., also argues that Miami isn’t required to pay liquidated damages “if it becomes impossible to play the game by reason of force majeure.”
"Although UM believes it has acted reasonably and in good faith in offering to ASU the Available Game 2 Dates, ASU has unreasonably refused to accept the Available Game 2 Dates and demanded earlier dates that are not available," Miami's suit states.
The document asks the court to relieve the university from any further rescheduling obligations.
An ASU spokesman said Monday that officials had been served that lawsuit.
[NEW: Sign up for the Arkansas sports daily email newsletter]
“We are not surprised that Miami took this step, and we will respond to their lawsuit in due course,” Arkansas State University System General Counsel Brad Phelps said in an emailed statement.
On Feb. 16, ASU sought $650,000 in a lawsuit filed in Craighead County related to the cancellation of a Sept. 9, 2017, game in Jonesboro because of Hurricane Irma.
A contract was signed between the football programs in 2013, stating that the Red Wolves would play in Miami during the 2014 season. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, would play in Jonesboro during the 2017 season.
It stipulated that if one team did not appear for one of the games, the other would receive damages of $650,000 by Feb. 15, 2018.
Information for this article was contributed by Brooks Kubena of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In suit, University of Miami accuses ASU of 'acting unreasonably' in game rescheduling
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
miket3175 says... March 5, 2018 at 5:57 p.m.
Seems to me that ASU is being a little unreasonable here. Miami could have gotten to Jonesboro for the game, but they may not have been able to get home for a week or more. I hate that ASU lost the game. Would have been good for ASU and Jonesboro. But things happen beyond the control of the schools and you regroup and reschedule. Miami offered some future dates - just not what ASU wanted. They both need to move on and forget it.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Delta2 says... March 5, 2018 at 6:23 p.m.
As much as I'd like ASU to succeed, I'm inclined to agree. Hurricanes are just so unpredictable, and sometimes inconvenience can't be helped. Perhaps Miami could offer something in the future to make up for it? Hopefully the suit will get dropped and the hard feelings won't linger.
( permalink | suggest removal )
NoUserName says... March 5, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
You guys might agree, but this article is missing a bit of additional info. I'm going from memory, but I think of the 8 Florida teams scheduled to play that weekend, 7 did. The 8th cancelled (FSU?) and cut a check for cancelling the game. Something Miami is refusing to do.
Florida Atlantic, which was in the direct path of Irma, played their game in Madison.
( permalink | suggest removal )
NoUserName says... March 5, 2018 at 6:33 p.m.
one quick addendum - the dates Miami offered are like 5 or 6 years from now.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.