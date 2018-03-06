Home / Latest News /
1 Arkansas man killed, 2nd critically hurt after shots fired at vehicle, police say
This article was published today at 9:17 a.m.
Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday night in Stuttgart that left one person dead and a second critically injured.
Around 7:30 p.m., an "unknown number of male individuals" opened fire toward a vehicle as it entered the intersection of McKinley and Lowe Streets, Arkansas State Police said in a news release.
Two passengers were shot. One of them, 46-year-old Robert Brown of Pine Bluff, suffered fatal injuries.
Kevin Harvey, 56, of Stuttgart was taken to a hospital in Little Rock with reported critical injuries, police said. There was no immediate update on his condition as of Tuesday morning.
The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
No information on a motive in the shooting has been released, and no arrests have been made.
