Police: Central Arkansas man accused in beating, robbery says he was taking 'his money back'

A 62-year-old central Arkansas man was taken into custody after he accused someone of stealing from him, then beat and robbed him, police said.

Daryll Easter of Jacksonville was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated robbery, records show.

An officer was called around 3:50 p.m. to Han’s Citgo, 1521 S. First St., in reference to a robbery that happened nearby, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

The victim told officers that Easter questioned him at 1600 S. First St., believing he went into a bathroom and stole his money, according to authorities.

Police said Easter grabbed the victim, held him down and was eventually able to get his wallet, cellphone and cigarettes.

At one point, the 62-year-old grabbed a long metal bar used for breaking up rocks and swung it at the victim while he was on the ground, the report noted.

Easter initially denied taking any items and getting into a fight but later told police that he did “take his money back” after it was reportedly stolen from him, authorities said.

An officer found $35 in Easter’s front pocket. Easter told authorities that it was "probably" the money he took from the victim.

Easter remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning, and bail had been set at $25,000. He has a court date scheduled for March 15.