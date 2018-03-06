71-year-old Arkansan dies week after wreck on state highway

A 71-year-old Arkansas man died Sunday, a week after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck on a state highway in February, authorities said.

The crash took place near Stagecoach Road in Sheridan, as Jimmy Coker of Redfield was driving east on Arkansas 46 on Feb. 25, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Coker, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Corvette, overcorrected while trying to negotiate a right-hand curve about 3:15 p.m. and struck a tree, the report states.

He suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Conditions were said to be cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 56 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures show.