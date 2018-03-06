Home / Latest News /
71-year-old Arkansan dies week after wreck on state highway
This article was published today at 11:57 a.m.
A 71-year-old Arkansas man died Sunday, a week after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck on a state highway in February, authorities said.
The crash took place near Stagecoach Road in Sheridan, as Jimmy Coker of Redfield was driving east on Arkansas 46 on Feb. 25, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Coker, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Corvette, overcorrected while trying to negotiate a right-hand curve about 3:15 p.m. and struck a tree, the report states.
He suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. No other vehicles were involved, police said.
Conditions were said to be cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.
At least 56 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 71-year-old Arkansan dies week after wreck on state highway
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.