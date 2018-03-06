Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 06, 2018, 11:24 a.m.

After 26 years in business, antiques store in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood to close

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettemelissa-sue-gerrits-070713-julianne-honey-hangs-a-fur-coat-back-while-she-and-sister-martha-landfair-and-niece-julia-landfair-back-13-look-at-the-antiques-at-hillcrest-junk-sunday-afternoon-july-7-2013-landfair-says-the-sisters-have-been-going-there-for-years-as-they-grew-up-in-the-area-together

Arkansas Democrat Gazette/MELISSA SUE GERRITS 07/07/13 - Julianne Honey hangs a fur coat back while she and sister Martha Landfair, and niece Julia Landfair, back, 13, look at the antiques at Hillcrest Junk Sunday afternoon, July 7, 2013. Landfair says the sisters have been going there for years as they grew up in the area together.


An antiques store in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood will close its doors after 26 years in May.

"Hillcrest Junk is closing — yes, sad — but a reality," the store wrote on Facebook.

The shop will have a closing sale beginning May 12 in an effort to clear out its inventory that month with discounts on all items, the post states.

Beginning May 12, the store's new hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The business is located at 623 Beechwood St., near the neighborhood's Kroger.

