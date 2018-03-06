Home / Latest News /
After 26 years in business, antiques store in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood to close
An antiques store in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood will close its doors after 26 years in May.
"Hillcrest Junk is closing — yes, sad — but a reality," the store wrote on Facebook.
The shop will have a closing sale beginning May 12 in an effort to clear out its inventory that month with discounts on all items, the post states.
Beginning May 12, the store's new hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The business is located at 623 Beechwood St., near the neighborhood's Kroger.
