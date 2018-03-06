Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Arkansan arrested less than 1 hour after release from neighboring county's jail
This article was published today at 5:26 p.m.
An Arkansan was arrested Friday on an aggravated assault charge less than an hour after he was released from a neighboring county's jail.
The arrest was related to a months-ago "road rage" incident, records show. Jonesboro officers were called to the area of Old Greensboro Road about shortly before 5 p.m. Dec. 24, according to a police report.
There, the victim told police that a man — later identified as 36-year-old Micah Darin Kennedy — had cut him off, then stopped, blocking the road. Kennedy got out and approached the other vehicle, then made threats and began hitting the driver's-side window, according to the report. He also broke the vehicle's driver's-side mirror, police said.
Kennedy then got back in his vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim as he drove past, the report states.
Jonesboro police issued an arrest warrant for Kennedy, a Paragould resident, on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief, the report states.
Paragould police arrested Kennedy on Jan. 20 on an unrelated third-degree domestic battery warrant, records show.
He was released from the Greene County jail about 7:40 p.m. Friday and booked into the Craighead County jail on the assault charges about 8:30 p.m., according to jail officials.
Kennedy was released from the Craighead County jail Monday afternoon, records show.
