Arkansas man pleads guilty to murder charge in shooting death of stepfather

A northeast Arkansas man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his stepfather.

Christopher Yerbey, 27, of Lake City entered the plea Monday in Craighead County Circuit Court, records show. He was also ordered to serve 15 years of a suspended sentence.

Authorities say Yerbey apologized, then placed a gun to the head of his stepfather, 55-year-old Rickie Glen Kirkendoll of Lake City, and pulled the trigger Aug. 7, 2017.

Yerbey later reportedly drove off in Kirkendoll’s Ford F-150 pickup. The vehicle was found burned in a Crittenden County rice field, according to the affidavit.

Court records show surrendered to the West Memphis Police Department a day after the slaying.