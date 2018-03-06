Arkansas, Western Kentucky to meet in football, basketball

Arkansas and Western Kentucky announced a future football game and home-and-home men's basketball series Tuesday.

The Razorbacks' and Hilltoppers' football teams will meet for the first time on Nov. 9, 2019 in Fayetteville, completing Arkansas' four-game nonconference schedule for next year. The Razorbacks also are scheduled to host Portland State on Aug. 31, Colorado State on Sept. 14 and San Jose State on Sept. 21 that year. The Portland State and San Jose State games could be played in Fayetteville or Little Rock, according to game contracts.

Dates for Arkansas' 2019 SEC football games will be released sometime in September. The Razorbacks will play home games against Auburn, Mississippi State and Missouri, road games at Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky, and a neutral-site game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, that season.

Western Kentucky, a member of Conference USA, went 6-7 under first-year coach Mike Sanford in 2017 with a loss to Georgia State in the Cure Bowl. The Hilltoppers have played in a bowl game in all four seasons since leaving the Sun Belt Conference for Conference USA and have a 3-1 postseason record.

Arkansas' men's basketball team will host the Hilltoppers during the 2018-19 season at a date to be determined later. The Razorbacks will make a return trip to Bowling Green, Ky., in 2019-20.

Western Kentucky's basketball team is 22-9 this season and the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament. The Hilltoppers, coached by former longtime Mississippi State coach Rick Stansbury, had a notable win earlier this season when they defeated No. 10 Purdue 77-73 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

Arkansas and Western Kentucky have met six times in basketball with the Razorbacks holding a 4-2 lead in the series. The programs last met during the 1974-75 season, a game the Hilltoppers won 74-63 in Bowling Green.

Western Kentucky is the third known nonconference opponent for Arkansas in the 2018-19 basketball season. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Texas in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 9, and will play at Colorado State on a date to be determined.