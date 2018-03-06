ASU women's basketball team loses in first round of Sun Belt tournament

NEW ORLEANS — The Arkansas State University women's basketball team lost 79-68 to Appalachian State in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Lakefront Arena, eliminating the Red Wolves from postseason play.

Arkansas State (15-15) led 62-58 with 6:51 left in the game, but Appalachian State (8-22) finished on a 13-3 run.

The Mountaineers pulled away when a block by sophomore center Bayley Plummer led to a layup that gave them a 73-65 lead with 1:31 left.

The game marked the first time Arkansas State has lost in the Sun Belt's opening round since 2012.

"We've had a good run, going up to last year, that even if the tournament would end, we still has basketball ahead of us in the [WNIT Tournament]," Arkansas State Coach Brian Boyer said. "That's where I think this is tough. It's final. There is no regroup. There is no 'What's next?' It's final."

The Red Wolves played without junior Akasha Westbrook (10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds per game), who broke her toe during the first period of last Saturday's victory at Louisiana-Monroe.

Appalachian State will play top-seeded University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

