Boy, 10, takes gun to Little Rock school, arrested
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A 10-year-old student has been arrested after being found with a gun at an elementary school in Little Rock, police said.
Lt. Michael Ford of the city's Police Department said authorities responded around noon Monday to Baseline Elementary School, 3623 Baseline Road.
The student was found in possession of an unloaded gun on campus, and no one was believed to be in danger, Ford said.
The boy was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon on school property.
A statement sent to parents and staff members of the school thanked a "a source who made the report and an immediate response from our administrative and security teams."
The student is also being disciplined according to the student handbook, Principal Jonathan Crossley wrote, adding that he remains confident that "Baseline is secure."
Metro on 03/06/2018
Print Headline: Boy, 10, takes gun to school, arrested
JIMBOB47 says... March 6, 2018 at 6:13 a.m.
PARENTS should be arrested - along with the boy
titleist10 says... March 6, 2018 at 8:10 a.m.
Why arrest the kid-go after the parents-teaching em younger and younger
LRDawg says... March 6, 2018 at 10:28 a.m.
Just exercising his 2nd amendment rights
