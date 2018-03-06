Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: Central Arkansas man had 2 pounds of cocaine, more than $45,000
A central Arkansas man has been arrested after authorities found about 2 pounds of cocaine and more than $45,000 in his possession, according to a report.
Richard Earl Simmons, 49, of Jacksonville was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Monday on charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said.
A search of Simmons’ vehicle yielded about 2 pounds of cocaine and $6,420, according to authorities. Drug paraphernalia and about $41,000 were later found at his residence, authorities added.
Records show Simmons remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for April 10.
