Tuesday, March 06, 2018, 11:27 a.m.

Sheriff: Central Arkansas man had 2 pounds of cocaine, more than $45,000

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:03 a.m.

richard-earl-simmons-49-of-jacksonville

Richard Earl Simmons, 49, of Jacksonville

A central Arkansas man has been arrested after authorities found about 2 pounds of cocaine and more than $45,000 in his possession, according to a report.

Richard Earl Simmons, 49, of Jacksonville was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Monday on charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said.

A search of Simmons’ vehicle yielded about 2 pounds of cocaine and $6,420, according to authorities. Drug paraphernalia and about $41,000 were later found at his residence, authorities added.

Records show Simmons remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for April 10.

