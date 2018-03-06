Like it is
Decide what's fair when there's too many fouls
By Wally Hall
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Sometimes it gets wearisome writing about the basketball officiating in the SEC, where referees seem to anticipate about as many fouls as those that really happen.
An observer will see out-of-position referees, sometimes completely blocked out of the line of vision, make a call they obviously thought was going to happen.
It happens all over the SEC, but after Missouri made 27 of 33 free throws Saturday compared to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's 12 of 15 to steal a Friday afternoon game as a No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament from the Razorbacks, it was time for some research in hopes of answering these questions:
Does Mike Anderson's Razorbacks simply foul more than all the other teams?
Or do the referees hate the University of Arkansas?
Only SEC conference games were looked at, and the Razorbacks actually fouled less at Bud Walton Arena than their opponents, but it was close.
The Hogs fouled 184 times at home and made 163 of 218 free throws.
Their opponents fouled 190 times and made 176 of 226 free throws.
That is inconclusive, although it should be pointed out that in nine home conference games the visitors shot more free throws than the Razorbacks five times.
Now, let's go on the road.
Arkansas' nine road SEC games resulted in 193 fouls, just nine more than at home.
However, their opponents totaled 143 fouls at home, or 47 fewer than in Bud Walton.
Arkansas made 103 of 163 free throws, and their opponents made 174 of 259. Yes, opponents made more than the Hogs shot.
If nothing else is learned from this, the Razorbacks shoot better at home than on the road. In Bud Walton, they hit almost 78 percent of their free throws but just 61 percent on the road.
The Razorbacks shot more free throws than their opponent one time on the road this season, 24 to 23 against LSU.
All things considered, it doesn't appear the referees hate the Razorbacks, but the Hogs do foul more on the road than at home. That's odd because Anderson, like Nolan Richardson, is a little more conservative on defense on the road, choosing not to trap and press as much.
However, when the referees stop the game for a total of 48 free throws like those guys did Saturday in Columbia, Mo., it completely changes the flow of the game.
Add all the replays -- which conclusively prove the referees make a lot of mistakes or aren't sure -- and the Fastest 40 becomes half-court basketball.
Perhaps it is time the SEC, or the NCAA if necessary, gives the game back to the players, coaches and fans by penalizing the officials for bad calls.
If a play is reviewed and overturned, the official should lose part of his pay. Since every play reviewed on site is reviewed by an active or former official in Birmingham, Ala., there could be no officials sticking up for each other at the games.
Maybe the officials should be reviewed at the half by the SEC observer in Birmingham. On Saturday, Missouri's defense was just as aggressive as Arkansas', yet the Tigers were whistled for nine fewer fouls.
In Arkansas' first road game of the year at Mississippi State, the Hogs shot 12 free throws to the Bulldogs' 40. In the final road game of the season, they shot 15 to the Tigers' 33.
Maybe it is not intentional, but sometimes the team with the better athletes gets called for more fouls because the SEC officials don't comprehend the quickness and agility and just think there should have been a foul.
Sports on 03/06/2018
Print Headline: Decide what's fair when there's too many fouls
Delta2 says... March 6, 2018 at 7:34 a.m.
Crying about the officiating again, and dedicating a whole column to it...I guess this will continue into football season when UAF is getting curbstomped again. Why leave out baseball? I'm sure the league umpires are in on it too.
Bush league.
markodf says... March 6, 2018 at 8:09 a.m.
Your analysis of fouls called is just as simplistic as Trump's analysis of trade. The Hogs do not have better athletes than their opponents, their easily-beaten double-teaming in the half-court constantly leads to wide-open looks near the basket for the other team, leading to desperation fouls, Barford gets away with as many or more fouls each game than he is whistled for, the Fastest 40 has been nothing but marketing for 20+ years and needs to go away. I'm not a hater; we had season tickets and enjoyed the home schedule this year.
TravisBickle says... March 6, 2018 at 8:47 a.m.
Desperation fouls is a good way to put it, markodf. The players could just be lackadaisical on defense or maybe they just don't know how to play defense!
Elector says... March 6, 2018 at 10:36 a.m.
Wally,
I enjoy your writings very much. The Sports section is the first that I read. I, like other Hendrix graduates that I know, notice that we very seldom have any scores on Hendrix events in the paper. We have many Hendrix alums in Arkansas who like to follow their school. I realize that Hendrix is small, roughly the same size as Ouachita, and certainly can't command the space of the UofA. But scores would be really appreciated. I wondered if schools like Lyon and Ouachita report their own news and score or does the paper staff glean those? Is there anyway that I can help with this. Would a call to the Hendrix Ad office help you or to the coach?Again, thank you for an exception job. If I can be of any help, let me know.
Sam Stueart
GeneralMac says... March 6, 2018 at 11:12 a.m.
What jinxed the Razorbacks Saturday was when they put on those Arkansas State Black and Red uniforms.
The Razorbacks got jinxed when their equipment manager ralized he forgot the team's red uniforms.
Wearing Missouri's black uniforms and painting over the gold numbers with red paint was a bad idea.
hah406 says... March 6, 2018 at 12:14 p.m.
My take on it isn't that it is an Arkansas problem, it is an SEC problem. The SEC as a league has some of the worst basketball officials in the NCAA regardless of who is playing. I have watched many conference games this season not involving the Razorbacks and I am continually amazed at the poor quality of the officiating. They flat cannot keep up with the athletes power and speed.
