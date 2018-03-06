European Union’s top diplomat to the U.S. to speak in Little Rock

The European Union’s top diplomat to the United States will speak in Little Rock next week.

Ambassador David O’Sullivan will give a speech titled Europe and the United States: A World in Turmoil, A Relationship in Transition at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave.

The lecture is a partnership between the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and the Clinton Foundation.

O’Sullivan oversees the EU’s bilateral relationship with the U.S. and the direction and work of the EU delegation, including political, economic and commercial affairs, according to a news release.