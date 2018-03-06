GOLF: Arkansas men seventh in Mexico; ATU men tied for fourth; Struck's 78 leads ATU women

Arkansas men seventh in Mexico

The No. 19 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men's golf team moved four spots up the leaderboard Monday to sit in seventh place after the second round of the 2018 Querencia Cabo Collegiate at Querencia Golf Club in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The Razorbacks shot a 2-under 282 for seventh among the field of 15 teams. Arkansas leads six top 25 programs, including No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Baylor. Top-ranked Oklahoma State has a one-shot lead at 10 under, while No. 13 California is 9 under and No. 29 Arizona State is 4 under.

Arkansas' 282 was its second-lowest score at the event in five years, behind a 5-under 279 during the final round last year. Alvaro Ortiz, Luis Garza and William Buhl all shot a 2-under 69, and Ortiz played his way into the top 15 entering the final round, tied for 11th overall.

ATU men tied for fourth

The Arkansas Tech University men sit in a tie for fourth place after two rounds at the Las Vegas Desert Classic at the Royal Links Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Tech is tied with Lindenwood at 594. West Florida leads the field at 573, followed by Oklahoma Christian (588) and Grand Valley State (592).

Putter Srinoon carded the lowest round for the Wonder Boys, shooting a 1-under 71 to sit in a tie for eighth with a score of 145. West Florida's Chandler Blanchet is in first with a 132.

Struck's 78 leads ATU women

Arkansas Tech, led by Avery Struck's team-low 78, is in seventh place after Monday's first round of the Diffee Ford-Lincoln Invitational in Edmond, Okla.

Struck's score puts her in a two-way tie for 13th, seven shots off the lead. Struck led the Golden Suns, who shot a 323, with 11 pars, and her 1-under score on the course's par five holes is tied for third-best among the field.

Henderson State's Taylor Loeb shot a 1-over 71 and is in first-place. The Reddies have a two-shot lead over Northeastern State compiling an opening round team score of 306.

