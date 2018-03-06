No injuries reported after blaze at Oaklawn Park barn, officials say

Authorities responded to a fire Tuesday morning inside a barn at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.

Crews were called around 5:50 a.m. to a report of a fire in a barn at the horse racing track, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs Fire Chief Ed Davis said.

The fire originated in a second-floor tack room as several horses were in a “well populated” nearby stable, according to authorities.

“We had to exercise extra caution. [The horses] spook easily but the firefighters handled it well,” Davis said.

Within about 25 minutes, the fire was extinguished, though crews remained on scene after 9 a.m.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, and an investigation is ongoing, Davis said.

“We are happy to report that all horses and humans are OK after an early morning fire,” Oaklawn said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who jumped into action to help.”

Officials at the horse racing track said the blaze affected “two dorm rooms” in the Swaps barn.

No races were scheduled for Tuesday. Racing is scheduled to resume Thursday.