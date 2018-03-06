Home / Latest News /
Little Rock is accepting applications for Love Your Block Grant
This article was published today at 4:02 p.m.
Little Rock is accepting applications for its Love Your Block Grant, typically awarded to neighborhood associations for specific projects.
The city gives out four $1,000 grants to each of its seven wards for a total of 28 grants each year. Some years it has decided to award more.
Any neighborhood-based organization registered with the city is eligible to apply. The program is meant to encourage volunteerism, foster civic pride, and enhance and beautify neighborhoods.
The application period runs through April 20. To qualify for a grant, the project must be completed before the end of 2018.
Anyone who wishes to apply can visit arkansasonline.com/loveyourblock, fill out the application forms and then mail them to Housing and Neighborhood Programs, ATTN: Love Your Block, 500 West Markham St., Suite 120 West, Little Rock, AR 72201.
Questions can be directed to Karen Withers or Chris Bennett at (501) 371-6825.
