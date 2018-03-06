Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock teacher arrested after trying to confront TV reporter who questioned him about social media posts
This article was published today at 12:36 p.m.
A Little Rock teacher has been arrested after a dispute with a TV news reporter who was questioning him on recent social media posts, police said.
Lance Fritchman, 52, was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespass, records show.
The Little Rock School District’s McClellan High School lists Fritchman as a coach on its website.
According to a police report, Mitchell McCoy, a reporter at NBC affiliate KARK-TV and Fox affiliate KLRT-TV, had questioned Fritchman about social media posts that referenced race, among other topics.
Around 7 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the lower parking deck at the Victory Building, 1401 W. Capitol Ave., in reference to a terroristic threatening report.
Fritchman told police that he had gone to the building, which houses the TV news stations’ studio, as a result of McCoy’s reporting.
Police said Fritchman left several messages telling McCoy to “come out and let’s handle this man to man.”
Fritchman was later told to not call the reporter and was barred from returning to the Victory Building, the report states.
Officers were called again around noon that day but were not able to locate the suspect, according to authorities.
A Twitter account bearing Fritchman's name features tweets questioning why there is no white history month and criticizing the looks of participants in marches for women's rights. Other posts mention McCoy and Max Brantley of the Arkansas Times, which first reported on Fritchman's arrest.
A request for comment from the Little Rock School District regarding Fritchman's employment status was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
Fritchman remained at the Pulaski County jail as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, records show. Bail had not been set.
Comments on: Police: Little Rock teacher arrested after trying to confront TV reporter who questioned him about social media posts
TravisBickle says... March 6, 2018 at 12:56 p.m.
If you don't want to be called out don't put your stoopid racist, misogynist comments out there where everybody can see. Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.
citizendoe says... March 6, 2018 at 12:59 p.m.
We might as well get used to these kinds of confrontations as aggrieved white men become more and more emboldened by the presence of the Supremacist in Chief in the White House. 45 gives them a voice and champions the illusion that they are put upon.
Once ago I helped students establish an Asian-American Heritage Club at a rural Arkansas high school with a good number of Laotian and Cambodian heritage kids in attendance. Not long afterwards I was challenged by a couple of white boys who asked, "Why don't we have a White Heritage Club?" I replied, You do. "Where?" they asked. "Here. It's the whole school. Every teacher is white. Every administrator is white. And ninety percent of the kids are white. It's white heritage all the way."
Within six months both of these boys were proud members of the Asian-American Heritage Club, which was accepting of any fellow student with an interest in learning about Laotian and Cambodian culture. It became one of the most active and popular clubs on campus and gave the "outsiders" and their parents as sense of belonging that led to lots of good harmony in the school.
We are so much more alike than we are different. White men should get off their high horse, lose their self pity, and embrace the universe.
HarleyOwner says... March 6, 2018 at 1:04 p.m.
A white history month? everyone knows that would be racist. LOL
